A toilet seat, door-knob and a referral to an audiologist.

For senior Lesley Casillas, who has lived alone for five years following the death of her husband, being part of Directing Others to Services clearly has its benefits.

On Tuesday, Casillas was paid a visit by the Pueblo Fire Department’s Will Gronholm and Kelly Firestone, the heart and soul of the D.O.T.S. program.

After helping Casillas sign up for Medicaid in the wake of her husband’s death, Gronholm and Firestone have paid regular visits to Casillas’ humble South Side Home to ensure that her quality of life remains robust.

On Tuesday, the delivery of a battery for a hearing aid was followed by discussion on how Casillas should proceed in acquiring new devices, one of which fell victim to an over-eager canine with a penchant for chewing.

Through the engagement, Firestone learned that Casillas’ home could do with a new toilet seat and door-knob, and so those items were placed on a "to do" list topped by a much-needed referral to an audiologist.

"These two are the best: absolutely wonderful," said Casillas, a native of England. "I can’t call them ’just friends.’ I have to call them ’my best friends.’

"They have helped me so much, in everything. Since my husband died, it’s been kind of hard, and they’ve really, really done so much for me...even cut my grapevines."

Launched as a way to curtail unnecessary emergency room visits and misuse of the 9-1-1 system by offering navigational assistance through the healthcare system and social service network, D.O.T.S. has — as witnessed by the familial interaction between Casillas and the firefighters — evolved into something much more.

"It’s grown from just cutting down on high utilizers of 9-1-1," Gronholm said. "Now, it’s about increasing quality of life for everyone we come across.

"So no matter who we get referred to, we try to improve their quality of life in any way possible."

Until it was officially launched in November 2019, D.O.T.S. was facilitated by off-duty firefighters, who paid visits to the households of frequent 9-1-1 callers and offered assistance in finding needed resources or medical help.

Now, that critical duty is relegated to Gronholm, a firefighter, and Firestone, an emergency medical officer and community risk reduction coordinator, through referrals from a coalition that includes health care providers, the local housing authority, and even concerned community members.

"We also receive referrals from our own engine companies," Firestone said, adding that perusal of 9-1-1 call rosters also reveals potential contactees.

"What we do is try to find the barriers that people have in their lives and help them break them down," Firestone continued. "Whether that means helping them find a primary care physician, home health care, food, utility assistance, or mental health and substance abuse treatment.

"Whatever it is they’re going to the emergency room for, or calling 9-1-1, to get help."

Prior to the visit with Casillas, the D.O.T.S. team, together with Coby Gogarty, a certified addiction specialist with Front Range Clinic, checked in with a woman who, just days before, was the victim of an overdose.

After ingesting a fentanyl-laced pill, the woman was revived by NARCAN administered by family members.

On Tuesday, the woman accepted printed information provided by Gronholm and Gogarty but was reluctant to discuss the resources available to her.

"They gave me all that at the hospital already," the woman told the men.

"Well, if you need anything at all, now you know how to reach us," Gronholm said.

Such a reaction, the team members revealed, isn’t uncommon.

"That doesn’t mean we won’t hear from her in a few days," said Gronholm. "Sometimes, people have to think about it before giving us a call."

"And we don’t know the dynamics of that home," Firestone added. "Her husband was there, and there was a child in the back, so she isn’t going to admit to us right there that she needs help."

Revealing the diverse scope of the program, Gronholm and Firestone recently purchased sugar-free product for a diabetic woman with an undying love for hot chocolate. And in the coming days, they will accompany an elderly client with a number of moving violations to court.

"The reason this program works is because Chief (Barb) Huber doesn’t put any restrictions on it," said Firestone. "If something needs to be done, she trusts us to do it: whether it’s going to court or a doctor’s office with someone.

"The only objective is to help the people, and `just be human.’ If they want us to be their little teammates, we will be teammates, and stick with them through the process."

As part of its partnership with D.O.T.S., Parkview Medical Center purchased Pieces Connect software for more efficient and convenient tracking of patients and clients. In the near future, Parkview will hire and fund a social worker for placement within the program.

The collaboration has been a productive one for Parkview, which has seen a considerable decline in use of the emergency room by those enrolled in D.O.T.S.

The collaboration has been a productive one for Parkview, which has seen a considerable decline in use of the emergency room by those enrolled in D.O.T.S.