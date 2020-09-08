By Robert Boczkiewicz La Junta Tribune-Democrat

DENVER -- Trial dates for seven persons charged with federal crimes for allegedly being drug traffickers in southeast Colorado have been set back.

The La Junta Tribune-Democrat reported on Aug. 27 that the seven were arrested in July and face the charges in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado

The charges include distribution of methamphtamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, and possessing those drugs with the intent of distributing them. Not all defendants are charged with distributing the same combination of those drugs.

The defendants are Timoteo Acuna-Payan, Eligio Lee Camacho, Eric Gonzales, Eduardo Marquez, Donnielle Aragon, David Maes and Adrian Aragon. Donnielle Aragon is listed as the wife of Marquez.

Camacho told the The Tribune-Democrat that Rocky Ford is the home town of all of them.

Under a federal speedy trial law, their trials were set to begin next month. But judges granted six-month extensions at the requests of attorneys for the seven.

The attorneys stated they needed more time to prepare defenses because the government's potential evidence is so voluminous that it will take considerable extra time to review it. The attorneys also cited limitations due to the pandemic as a reason for needing more time to be able confer with their clients.

The FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation investigated for 11 months or more before charges were filed by prosecutor Zachary Phillips of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado.

Documents filed in court state that the alleged crimes were in 2018 and 2019 in Pueblo County. Some of the charges come with not less than 5 years in federal prison, if convicted.

Most of the seven have been released on bonds, but some are being held in federal custody in the Denver area. Those released on bonds are under the supervision of a court officer.