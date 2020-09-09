The Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant team has announced the completion of its first munitions destruction campaign.

The PCAPP team has completed the destruction of nearly 300,000 155 mm projectiles as of earlier this week, according to a news release issued by PCAPP.

That marked the end of the first munitions campaign at PCAPP and the safe elimination of approximately two-thirds of the original chemical agent stored at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot.

"We proudly completed this campaign ahead of schedule and while implementing strict new protocols to keep our workforce safe amid the cornavirus pandemic, said Walton Levi, site project manager.

As of Aug. 28, the destruction of 1,791 tons of mustard agent has been reported to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, an intergovernmental organization whose goal is to eradicate chemical weapons worldwide.

At PCAPP, advanced technologies were used to disassemble and drain the agent-filled munitions. The mustard agent is neutralized and the resulting product, known as hydrolysate, is broken down into salts, water and organics using living microbes.

The chemical weapons stockpile in Colorado has been protected and monitored by the Pueblo Chemical Depot since the early 1950s.

Throughout the campaign, PCAPP personnel closely coordinated with the depot staff on the transportation of munitions.

"During the next several months at PCAPP, our technicians will retrofit the plant’s robots and systems to begin processing the next munitions campaign which are 105 mm projectilves," Levi said.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.