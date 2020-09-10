A large cold front that brought winter-like conditions to much of Colorado late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning is expected to give way much warmer, more seasonable weather that will continue to improve over the weekend.

The minimum temperature for Tuesday recorded at 11:59 p.m. was 34 degrees, according to National Weather Service data. The high temperature on Tuesday was 59 degrees.

On Wednesday, temps had fallen even lower with a forecasted high of 41 degrees and a predicted low Wednesday evening of near-freezing 34 degrees.

But by Friday, high temperatures are predicted to climb back into the mid 70s; by Saturday, the predicted high temp is 83 degrees and Sunday’s forecast shows as of Wednesday afternoon a high temp of 85.

The cold front blanketed the lower Arkansas Valley in wet, heavy snow that brought tree branches crashing down around La Junta. Official weather service data on accumulated precipitation wasn’t yet available for the Wednesday morning, but according to the weather service, about 0.28" of accumulative precipitation fell before midnight Tuesday.

One Rocky Ford resident measured 4" of snow in their back yard Wednesday and said about .99" had melted by 9 a.m. Another resident in La Junta reported about the same.

La Junta city crews could be seen collecting downed limbs Wednesday morning. The City of Rocky Ford is hosting a tree limb collection pile for Rocky Ford residents’ downed branches at the Arkansas Valley Fairgrounds.

Rocky Ford Fire Department said on their official Facebook page that they responded to a report of a fire early Wednesday morning that started when wet, heavy snow knocked down a power line to a residence on the 900 block of South Main Street in Rocky Ford. The fire was extinguished without escalating or spreading and the fire department ventilated smoke from the home, allowing the resident to return inside, the department said.

Otero County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice that streets were slick Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service Pueblo office warned that sensitive plants and exposed outdoor plumbing are at danger of freezing as temperatures drop in the evening and through the morning.