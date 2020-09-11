Ruben Trujillo was in his 20s when the deadliest foreign attack on American soil shook the nation.

"I could still remember that day though. It’s almost like it was yesterday," the 42-year-old Trujillo said standing in front of a fire truck draped with an American Flag at Pueblo Community College.

"That’s something that was burned in your memory from the moment the news came on that day, watching the second building fall and just realizing what was going on."

Trujillo, a cadet at the Pueblo Law Enforcement Academy, along with PCC Fire Science Technology students on Friday paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the attacks 19 years ago.

In year’s past, the fire science students have done a memorial stair climb in the schools amphitheater on campus where they reenacted the 110 flights of stairs firefighters climbed in the World Trade Center, but this year COVID-19 prevented them from doing that.

Instead, students took turns standing in front of the PCC fire truck in honor of the fallen heroes of 9/11.

A memorial American Flag with the names of 9/11 victims was draped over the bright yellow fire truck as well as a Thin Red Line flag — a symbol used to recognize firefighters for their unwavering courage.

Chief John Webber, a faculty member of PCC’s Fire Science Technology program, said there are high school students in the program that were not alive when 9/11 took place.

"We want them to know what took place that day and what happened and the sacrifices that were made by the firefighters, police officers and emergency medical people trying to get people out of that building safely before everything came crashing down," Webber said.

Firefighters and first responders in New York City climbed 110 stories shortly after terrorists sought to dim one of the nation’s beacons of hope at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Two airplanes were purposely flown into the skyline in an attack that haunts Americans today as much as it did 19 years ago.

"This (tribute) is part of our tradition. It’s part of what we teach in fire science. The fire service as well as law enforcement and EMS a customer service to the community to protect the innocent people," Webber said.

"We want to keep this in front of the students. We want them to understand exactly what happened on 9/11 nineteen years ago."

Aaron Pasi, who is now a firefighter with the Colorado Wildland Fire Service, said he participated in the stair climb as a PCC student about three years ago.

"We walked up and down with full gear and vests on. We took turns. It was quite an event" he said.

"I am honored to take part in this event again. It’s a little different this year, but it has the same feel... I want to support my brothers and sisters on the line every day."

Trujillo said 9/11 is part of the reason a lot of people are serving as first responders today.

"We want to do our part to honor those that perished that day that their memory will never be lost and that this day will never be forgotten," Trujillo said.

"For first responders, it’s a very important day. It’s that calling. It’s that run to the danger to take care of our brother or sister."

But some of his fellow first responders weren’t even born when the tragedy struck.

"It’s something I hope my generation and those before me pass on to these younger people. Especially today with the issues we are facing. We as Americans come together and support and love eachother today," Trujillo said.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.