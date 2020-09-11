The plant manager at Black Hills Energy’s Airport Generating Station has been recognized nationally for his role in keeping the workplace safe.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recognized Paul Hanna with the OSHA Region VIII Voluntary Protection Program Leadership award.

Hanna became plant manager at PAGS in 2014, and since then he has made safety the guiding principle for his staff, achieving OSHA Voluntary Protection Program Star status for the site, the nation’s highest designation for workplace safety, according to Julie Rodriguez, a spokesperson for Black Hills.

Hanna was presented the award in front of a small gathering at the Pueblo Airport Generating Station facility on Aug. 21.

OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Programs recognize work sites that show excellence in occupational safety and health, with Star status reserved for top achievements in the prevention and control of safety and health hazards. Black Hills Energy’s airport generating station earned that designation in 2019.

OSHA’s Region VII is made up of six western states, and each year the region recognizes two Voluntary Protection Program leaders from more than 70 participating companies throughout the region.

"Paul Hanna is a clear leader who is worthy and desrving to receive the OSHA Region VII VPP Leadership award," Brad Baptiste, regional VPP manager for OSHA Region VII, said. "Hanna was instrument in his site’s journey to implement VPP-quality programs, successfully apply, and ultimately achieve VPP Star status. His commitment to the safety and health of all the employees at Black Hills Energy is evident in the way he engages with the entire team to focus continually on safety performance."

The Pueblo Airport Generating Station is a generation facility powered by seven aeroderivative combustion turbine generators. Supplementing renewable power from three wind farms and several community solar gardens, the generating stattion delivers electric service to Black Hills’ 97,000 Southern Colorado customers.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow