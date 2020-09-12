Editor’s note; This is part of an ongoing series of articles on the critical issue of mental health during the pandemic.

While the nation continues to focus on the coronavirus pandemic, there is a silent and unprecedented battle communities also must address concerning the effects of the virus on mental health.

Health care systems have been strained and overwhelmed with the coronavirus outbreak, and now behavioral health services are enduring a similar fate.

Chief Experience Officer of Health Solutions, Sandy Gutierrez, noted if this situation is not addressed, the repercussions could last years.

"Just as we needed to act proactively to flatten the first curve of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that our hospitals and healthcare systems were not overwhelmed, so, too, are we seeing the need to proactively address the fact that in the coming months and years, behavioral health services will be needed at unprecedented levels," Gutierrez said.

Policymakers and public health researchers have begun calling this demand in behavioral health services, ‘The Second Curve.’

Gutierrez explained the second curve is how COVID-19 has negatively impacted behavioral health.

"(The) changes to our daily lives including temporary business and school closures, possible reduced or loss of income for individuals and families, and recommended social distancing can create feelings of stress, loneliness, and worry that can affect your emotional and mental health," Gutierrez said.

There are two primary causes for the second curve, Gutierrez added: the virus itself and the economic stability, which still remains in question.

The impact of the second curve, Gutierrez added, is being felt by people of all ages.

"We’re seeing a decrease in cases (of COVID-19), we’re seeing more businesses being able to open, but we’re also seeing a lot of businesses that have had to close permanently -- we have a lot of families, mom or dad, even children who have lost their jobs," Gutierrez said. "So the stress and mental fatigue that comes with that, in terms of how to provide for their family. Families are having to make difficult decisions about their children going back to school – there is still a lot of uncertainty."

Health Solution’s director of marketing and public relations, Dawn Yengich, added the uncertainty surrounding what the school year will look like has been especially prevalent in aggravating negative behavioral health.

"The issue with kids going back to school or not going back to school perpetuates those feelings in both adults and children," Yengich said. "Some are feeling isolated, some are missing that safe space – some children have school as their safe space away from abuse or neglect at home and they don’t have that anymore. They are schooling from home and have no one to talk to about these issues."

Many of the elders of our community also are feeling the effects of the second curve.

"We’ve had a lot of seniors that have been living in isolation," Gutierrez said. "And we know that seniors need and value a lot of social interaction, so we’re seeing seniors that are feeling that sadness, loneliness, and depression."

A plethora of behavioral health issues have arisen because of the pandemic, but Gutierrez and Yengich both noted two concerning behaviors.

Alcohol sales have surged, and the Colorado Crisis Hotline has experienced an increased volume of phone calls and texts in recent months.

"We’ve seen that increase in substance abuse," Yengich said. "We were in a quarantine where the only thing people could really do was limited to what was available in their home. So we are seeing an increase in people enrolling in services for substance misuse – which is a good thing because they are recognizing there is a problem. However, it is now a question of, ‘Was this perpetuated by the pandemic and the quarantine?’"

Gutierrez added that, unfortunately, there is a fear that this is only the beginning.

"According to a survey conducted by Colorado Health Foundation, 53% of all respondents said the stress and worry related to the coronavirus has negatively impacted their mental and emotional health," Gutierrez said. "A recent national study by the Well Being Trust predicted the pandemic could lead to 75,000 additional `deaths of despair’ from substance misuse and suicide."

There also is concern for those already receiving services for anxiety, depression, psychosis and other forms of mental illness or substance misuse. These individuals will have a greater need for behavioral health services, Gutierrez said, because their conditions may be exacerbated by the pandemic.

"As we work to support our communities, it is critical that those in need of behavioral health services have access to it," Gutierrez noted.

Yengich said because the need for behavioral health services is so great, that Health Solutions has been awarded funding for a new program through FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), specifically to address the second curve.

"This is actually a declaration of a natural disaster – and what we’re used to with a natural disaster is a one and done," Gutierrez added. "We have fires, floods, tornados, and in those cases, FEMA will be deployed to assist those communities. With COVID, they are considering it a natural disaster, but it’s not going to be a one and done. It’s going to be an ongoing need, so the funding will allow us to hire individuals and those individuals will be dedicated to outreach in the community and connecting people to services and social supports they need.

"Our job is to bring awareness to our community as a community mental health center. With that awareness, communicate the services that are available and encourage people not to wait until they are in a mental crisis to seek services."

Gutierrez said with the FEMA funding, the focus will be on education, awareness, resources that are available to the community.

"The grant isn’t just for Health Solutions clients," Gutierrez added. "It’s community-based funding that will allow us to serve all three of the counties that we serve as an organization. So individuals do not have to be Health Solutions clients for us to connect them with services."

In her experience in speaking with community leaders and individuals alike, Gutierrez said, the question, ‘When is it time to recognize you need to seek services?’ is asked frequently.

"If you’re asking that question, it should be now," Gutierrez said.

Having open conversations that acknowledge behavioral health is a problem everyone is struggling with is a first step to proactively helping the issue of the second curve, Gutierrez added.

"It’s a battle we have been fighting from the beginning of time, and that is we have to destigmatize mental health," Gutierrez said. "We really need to normalize that conversation, because we all experience mental fatigue at some point in our lives.

"Whether it be relationships, family, loss of family, trauma – so part of the narrative is how we normalize this conversation so that there is no chain of people feeling like ‘I can’t access it because I’m brave, I’m strong, I can get through this.’ When in fact, the greatest strength an individual can have is that self-awareness and saying, ‘I need help.’"

Yengich said when the coronavirus outbreak first hit Pueblo, services provided at Health Solutions adjusted from strictly face-to-face to tele-medicine in a matter of three days. Now, individuals can choose what option works best for them, as services are available using a computer or smartphone, or face-to-face following CDC safety guidelines.

"Services are confidential so no one has to know you’re seeking out services, but it can make such a difference in a person’s life," Yengich added. "One out of every five Americans will experience some sort of mental health symptom in their life, so that can be your spouse, your child, your neighbor. There is no need to live with those symptoms. There is help out there that will make a tremendous difference."

To utilize services provided through the FEMA program or other services Health Solutions provides, individuals can call Connect 2 Care at 719-545-2746 where they will be directed to the type of services needed.

