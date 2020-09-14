Contributed by Fowler Public Library

Happy fall from the Fowler Public Library! We’d like all our patrons to know that yes, we are open. Come and see us. We are open our regular hours 12 - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

New books to see include: Indigo Girl by Natasha Boyd, the Wrath of Poseidon by Clive Cussler, Abercrombie Trail by Candace Simar, and a new series of cozy mysteries by Jody Holford called the Britton Bay series. If large print is more to your liking these here are our newest titles for check out:

On the Corner of Hope and Main by Beverly Jenkins, Gone with the Whisker by Laurie Cass, and the Grace Kelly Dress by Brenda Janowitz.

Also new to our facility are two amazing databases for in house use or remote use. Learning Express can assist with GED prep, SAT practice, resume help and more. Miss Humblebee’s Academy offers kindergarten prep curriculum with ongoing weekly reports on lesson progress, cognitive skills assessments, and developmental milestones.

Our after school program is set to begin in the month of October. Beginning Oct. 8 and each month after the K-6 th grade program will be held on each second Thursday of the month. We look forward to seeing you. For details stop in or you may call us at 263-4472.

It’s so good to be open and we look forward to seeing you all.