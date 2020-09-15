Pueblo West golf clinches South-Central League title

The Pueblo West High School boys golf team won the Cyclone Invitational Monday, clinching the South-Central League title.

The Cyclones shot a 324, topping Cheyenne Mountain by 10 strokes en route to the victory at Desert Hawk Golf Course.

Pueblo West sophomore Noah Wagner shot a 78 and finished 5th to lead the Cyclones. Senior Toby Salinas and freshman Preston Allen each shot 80 to tie for seventh and junior Adam Whitlef shot an 86 and finished 14th.

Regionals will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at Desert Hawk.

Pueblo West tennis tops Canon City, Centennial

The Pueblo West boys tennis team finished the regular season 7-1 after beating Canon City and Centennial last week.

The Cyclones topped Centennial 7-0 Thursday at Centennial before losing its first -- and only -- dual against Discovery Canyon 6-1 at home on Friday.

Pueblo West then finished the season with a 5-2 victory over Canon City at home Saturday.

The Cyclones were undefeated in Class 4A Region 7 play.

All four of Pueblo West’s doubles teams finished with perfect records in the region, and will have No. 1 seeds for the regional tournament.

The Class 4A Region 7 tournament begins at 9 a.m. today at City Park.

The winners and second-place finishers will advance to the Class 4A state tournament next week at City Park.

Pueblo West softball wins Hornet Invite, remains undefeated

The Pueblo West High School softball team improved to 9-0 this past week, including a tournament victory at the Hornet Invite this past weekend.

The Cyclones defeated Canon City 12-4 and Lamar 7-3 on Friday at the tournament held at the Runyon Sports Complex.

Pueblo West then defeated Falcon 10-2 before beating Mesa Ridge 5-3 in the championship game on Saturday.

Junior pitcher Jen Keck earned the win in the circle and went 3-for-3 from the plate including an RBI in the title game win. Freshman Teren Sanchez and sophomore Ilyssa Calderon also drove in runs.

On Monday, Pueblo West earned its third league win after defeating Pueblo County 6-1 at home.

The Cyclones are 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the South-Central League as of Monday evening.

Aspen Fullbright finishes third at CM Stampede

Pueblo West High School junior Aspen Fulbright finished third at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede cross country invite in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Fulbright finished in 19-minutes, 39 seconds as the Cyclones’ top-runner.

Sophomore Ginger Hartman finished in 22.14.50 to finish 10th; sophomore Amelia Marmolejo finished 15th in 22:35.40; senior Shayana Holcomb finished in 23:51.8 for 22nd; sophomore Jordan Lucero ran a 24:02.8 to place 25th and freshman Hailey Mauruer finished in 24:37.1 to finish 30th.

The Cyclones girls team finished second, behind Battle Mountain.

Pueblo West boys cross country fourth at CM Stampede

The Pueblo West High School boys cross country team finished fourth at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede in Colorado Springs Saturday.

The Cyclones finished behind Conifer (third); Summit (second) and Battle Mountain (winner).

Pueblo West’s top runner was sophomore Isaac Eide who finished in 18-minutes and 34.3 seconds to finish 17th. Junior Trevor Salamon finished in 18th after finishing in 18:35.4.

Sophomore Lorenzo Wade ran the 5,000-meter race in 18.39.5 and finished in 20th; senior Ryan Dehn finished in 18:54.5 to place 21st; senior Evan McCulloch finished in 19.16.4 and placed 27th and senior Donovan Elston finished 34th with a time of 20.07.

