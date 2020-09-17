Thursday

What:


VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is hosting free drive-thru clinics for Veterans across all sites of care.


Why:


This year during the pandemic, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot. If a veteran is unable to attend a drive-thru clinic, they should speak with their patient aligned care team.


Varying Dates and Locations:


Alamosa VA Clinic:


Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. – noon


Aurora VA Clinic:


Sept. 19 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 10 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.


Burlington VA Clinic:


Oct. 8 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.


Denver VA Clinic:


Sept. 26 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.


Oct. 24 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.


Golden VA Clinic:


Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. – noon


Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. – noon


Lamar VA Clinic:


Oct. 6 from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m.


Oct. 13 from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m.


La Junta VA Clinic:


Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. – noon


PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom (Colo. Springs):


Sept. 19 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 26 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 3 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 24 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.


PFC James Dunn (Pueblo):


Sept. 23 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.


Sept. 30 from 8:00 – 11:30 a.m.


Oct. 7 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.


Oct. 14 from 8:00 – 11:30 a.m.


Rocky Mountain Regional:


Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.


Oct. 1 from 3 – 7 p.m.


Oct. 13 from 3 – 7 p.m.


Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.


Salida VA Clinic:


Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. – noon