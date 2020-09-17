Swallows Charter Academy junior Ben Compton is pretty laid back off the golf course, basketball court and baseball diamond.

"It’s hard to find a time when I’m not joking around or having a good time," he said. "I’m a very outgoing and talkative person. And, I can get along with just about anyone."

But when it’s game time, Compton can turn it on.

The junior is part of the Spartans’ boys golf team -- a team that has been one of the top teams in Class 3A this season.

Compton is also a member of Swallows’ boys hoops squad and the Rye baseball team.

He discovered golf just prior to freshman year.

"I started playing after my brother convinced me to play," Compton said. "I never really had any thought of playing golf, but because I’m a baseball player, it came pretty natural to me.

"And, I fell in love with it."

To jump from baseball to golf can be a struggle for some players. A baseball swing and golf swing differ wildly.

However, Compton said he focuses on fundamentals and technique when golf season rolls around each fall.

"I mostly focus on my elbow positions and turning my shoulders," he said. "It takes a lot of practice to switch between the two, but I think my baseball background also helps my golf game a lot."

Compton has helped lead the Spartans to one of its strongest seasons, in any sport. SCA defeated Rye in a four-team duel earlier, won the Fowler Invitational, finished second at the South Invite and placed fourth at the Canon City and Spartans Invites.

The junior shot a 93 and finished fourth at Rye earlier in the season and finished seventh at the Fowler Invitational.

Compton said this team is special, and is less a team and more a family.

"This year’s golf team has definitely been the strongest we've ever had, and I hope if we all keep putting in the time, we can make state as a team," Compton said. "We are all best friends off the course, so playing together everyday at practice, and helping each other during tournaments makes us a family."

Compton consistently scores in the 80s.

He said qualifying for state is his ultimate individual goal, and to do so, he’ll focus on improving his scores.

"My individual goal for the season is to make state and to also shoot consistently in the high 70s," he said. "I have some work to do, but I know I have the work ethic to get it done."

Part of that work ethic is modeled after his favorite athlete: golf great Phil Mickelson.

Compton models both his game, and parts of personality after the man affectionately known as "Lefty."

"Not only do I model my swing from his, but I also model myself after the way he carries himself off the course," he said. "It’s his humility. That’s why I love him so much."

In addition to being a three-sport athlete, Compton places great value on his education.

Only a junior in high school, Compton is a sophomore in college -- taking college courses while still in high school.

He hopes to continue playing golf in college and hopes to become a lawyer.

Balancing school and sports is tough, but Compton is diligent in doing both.

"I stay on top of assignments and give my professors a heads up whenever sports interferes with school," he said. "That’s how I manage such a busy schedule."

And while he pushes towards his goal of playing college golf, Compton hopes to make history at Swallows.

He said he hopes he and his teammates are the first to raise a state title banner for SCA.

"It would me a lot to be a part of the school’s first championship team because we’ve all put in countless hours to get better," he said. "And winning state with three of my best friends would be something I would tell my grandkids."

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14