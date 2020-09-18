The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported Friday that four people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Pueblo Spradley Dealerships Kia, Chevrolet, and Hyundai on U.S.50 West.

Two employees at Spradley Kia, two at at Chevrolet, and one Hyundai tested positive for the virus over a 14-day period, which, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is an outbreak.

The outbreak was confirmed on Friday.

"Anyone who visited the Spradley Kia, Chevrolet, or Hyundai Dealerships between Sept. 8 and Sept. 15 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 14-days after being at the location," Randy Evetts, director of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a statement Friday afternoon.

The health department also reported 53 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County since Sept. 14 including a 6-year-old girl, 10-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.

Pueblo County has seen a total of 1,015 confirmed positive and probable cases among Pueblo County residents. So far Pueblo County has conducted 20,829 tests.

Spradley has conducted a thorough cleaning and sanitization of all facilities and has implemented all public health recommendations at this time.

Individuals who were at Spradley Kia, Chevrolet, or Hyundai, 2145 and 2146 U.S. 50, from Sept. 8 to Sept.15, showing any symptoms, even mild, should remain at home, contact their health care provider and get tested.

Free testing is available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, West Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Pueblo County has had 20 outbreaks;15 are resolved and five are active. The state health department’s report of outbreaks at facilities statewide is updated weekly on Wednesdays at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/outbreak-data.

In other COVID-19 news, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ Office of State Planning and Budgeting released its quarterly economic forecast Thursday and Polis said Colorado was one of the first economies to safely reopen in a way that addresses the new health challenges created by the virus.

"Our businesses and workers are resilient, adapting and getting creative to meet the unique obstacles created by this global pandemic. But we all must continue to do our part by wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings to avoid the mistakes of other states, or the economic damage left in the wake of the virus will grow," Polis said.

"We acted early to reduce the economic pain of the pandemic by delaying taxes, streamlining and suspending various regulations, and supporting small businesses with emergency aid."

Colorado’s economic activity remains below normal levels; however, the state’s economy continues performing better than the national average because coronavirus cases are comparatively low, and Colorado has a high percentage of the workforce that can work remotely.

This week, Polis announced that the state would be implementing a new framework that allows countries to reopen their economies to the fullest extent possible while protecting their communities.

The dial framework has five levels to guide county response to COVID-19 including Protect Our Neighbors, Safer at Home 1, Safer at Home 2, Safer at Home 3 and Stay at Home.

Counties move between levels based on three metrics including number of new cases, the percent positivity of COVID tests and the impact on hospitalizations.

The governor said to move to a less restrictive level, counties need to meet and sustain all three metrics for two weeks. At that point, a local government can choose to move to the next level until they achieve Protect Our Neighbors.

With each level comes fewer restrictions. Once a county reaches Protect Our Neighbors, for each month it is sustained, they can reopen even further because the more the virus is contained, the more flexibility for the local government to open.

If a county falls out of compliance, they will have two weeks to regain compliance. If they cannot come back into compliance, they begin a consultation process with CDPHE.

During the consultation process, local factors, data, and mitigations will all be considered and the county and the state will work out next steps together.

