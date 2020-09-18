With a thunderous "come on" Tommy Cruz celebrated Friday morning at City Park.

The Pueblo West High School junior erupted with emotion after defeating Central’s Luke Johnson 6-0, 6-0 to claim the Class 4A Region 7 No. 3 singles boys tennis championship.

The usually even-keeled Cruz let his emotions flow following the victory.

"I had some nerves at the beginning, but by the end I was just ready for it," Cruz said. "Last year I was nervous and tight and wasn’t ready for it. This year I was way more prepared and ready."

The championship avenged Cruz’s regional performance last year.

As a sophomore at the No. 3 singles position, Cruz lost in the playbacks and missed out on a trip to state.

This year, though, Cruz ran through the tournament en route to qualifying for the Class 4A state championship next week at City Park.

"It feels great," Cruz said. "Last year I was in the same spot. I lost to Central and then lost the playback to Centennial. So, it feels good to come out here and just take care of business."

While Central’s Johnson matched Cruz shot for shot, Cruz played his usual brand of steady tennis.

He returned all of Johnson’s hard ground strokes, forcing Johnson to make the error on many points.

Consistency, Cruz said, was the key to his victory.

"Coach (Greg) Kemmet has always told me my game is playing heavy stop spin and a slice serve … so that’s what I did," he said. "Every now and then I had to mix it up and play what (Johnson) played. But for the most part I played my game and it worked out OK."

Cruz’s mental toughness also helped him.

Last year, Cruz said his nerves prevented him from playing stronger mentally.

A year older, and more experienced, Cruz relied on what he learned at last year’s regional tournament and lessons his brother and dad taught him, to remain calm and collected.

"My older brother, Tyler, and my dad always taught me about moving on from the last point -- win or lose -- because you have another point to play," he said. "I finally used that and it paid off."

Cruz reached state his freshman year as a doubles player.

He’ll use what he learned then this time around.

"It’s a lot different at state than regionals," he said. "The competition is tough here, but it’s another level up there. I have to be ready for it and prepared mentally."

Cruz isn’t just content with going to state.

He wants to compete and will focus on his first match.

"I’m going to take it one match at a time and hopefully win that first one," he said.

The Class 4A state tournament begins at 9 a.m. Friday at City Park.

