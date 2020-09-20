Jon Walker has no idea how many books he’s read in his lifetime. But it’s a pretty large number.

The Pueblo City-County Library District Executive Director said he has read so many books —many of which he checks out from local libraries — that sometimes he forgets if he’s read them before.

"I’ll look at a book and I’ll say, ’Did I already read that?’ Sometimes I have to go back and check," Walker said with a laugh.

"I read all the time. It’s something I’ve always enjoyed."

Throughout Walker’s ever-morphing career as a books person, he’s always been dedicated to the importance of libraries.

Walker, who been with the library district since February of 2004, said as a young person he gravitated toward reading.

"History kind of appealed to me, as well as English literature. When I was in college, I found myself motivated by history. I became a history major as an undergraduate in college," Walker said.

"And, of course, as a history major, you read a lot. You also write a lot and I ended up really enjoying that."

During his undergraduate schooling at Oklahoma State University in the late ’70s, Walker minored in philosophy, which required even more reading.

"You end up spending a lot of time in libraries and not only college academic libraries but also public libraries, too. When I got out of undergraduate school, I just sort of reflected on what I enjoyed doing and one of those things was the library," Walker recalled.

After graduation in 1977, Walker applied to work at the local public library, where he worked for two years in a paraprofessional position.

After that he attended the University of Tulsa to get his master’s degree in history. He achieved that in 1981.

"At that point I fell back to my work in the public library ... I made a decision at that time in my early 20s that I thought public libraries was a place where I wanted to spend more of my professional time," Walker said.

It didn’t take him too long to note that to go into that field, he needed to work on a master’s degree in library and information studies, so he did that while working at a public library. He attained his master’s of library and information studies at the University of Oklahoma in 1989.

After working at a couple different libraries, Walker ended up working at the Tulsa City, County Library in Tulsa, Okla.

He eventually moved into an administration position.

"I just really enjoyed the work. I really learned a lot working there and I had a lot of opportunities to grow in a lot of different ways. That was sort of by nature, I think. I tend to throw myself into whatever it is I am doing in a passionate way and I was able to do that in Tulsa," Walker said.

While serving as the associate director at the library in Tulsa in 2003, Walker said he thought about becoming a director somewhere.

"So I did a search. I had a few different opportunities, but Pueblo was special," Walker said.

The prior district director, Chuck Bates, had died and Pueblo was in a transition phase at the time.

"I came here and I just saw the opportunity for my family. My wife (Stacy) and I had two young boys (Ian and Sean) at the time. I brought them here and we liked the community. We liked a lot of what we saw, so we just decided to move from Tulsa to Pueblo," Walker said.

"Pueblo welcomed us, which was great."

Walker said working in Pueblo has been a great experience.

"It’s a wonderful community. Like many communities around the country, it has its challenges. There are great people who live here. It’s a great mix of different sets of cultures from different places," Walker said.

Walker said the abundant outdoor recreation opportunities in Colorado also sparked his interest.

"That’s a passion of mine so for me it just worked out really well.

His two boys graduated from East High School with Ian Walker, 27, graduating from Pueblo Community College and Colorado State University Pueblo, and Sean Walker, 23, graduating from Yale University.

Walker said the library district in Pueblo is strong.

"I think we have engaged the community here in a really positive way and we’ve tried to be responsive to this community in providing the best possible public library service we can," Walker said.

Walker said he is proud of the staff and employees at the district.

"They have helped meet our mission. And I am really proud that the community has responded so well to our efforts," he said.

Under his leadership, Walker said the district has tried to be as transparent as it can.

"We realize that we have this public trust. We realize that we are a public library and that we are publicly funded by in large," Walker said.

"For me, the most important thing is that the libraries are used a lot and that we leverage that public investment and ensuring that people are served."

The district tracks the number of people who come to libraries as well as the number of books and library materials that are checked out. They also track the number of people using computer resources online and the number of people using facilities like meeting rooms.

"We measure our success based on that criteria," Walker said.

Walker said if there’s a book on a shelf somewhere, it has potential, but it’s only when the book is in the hand of a reader that it’s being realized.

"It’s really not good enough to just have a lot of books on shelves. That’s just not sufficient. It has to be realized and that means we measure that in all these different ways," Walker said.

"We want books that people are going to use. We try to make sure that the things that we are doing in this public library are responsive to this community. That’s been a real high priority as well as interaction with the community," Walker said.

For Walker, there’s something undeniably special about reading. And he doesn’t just love to read books, he loves to talk about them, too.

"I read a lot of American and British 19th and 20th century fiction writers. I really don’t keep track of all the books I’ve read. I wish I had done that," Walker said.

"I do have at least some recent reading history because I mostly check out books from the library. That’s most of what I read. And our catalog system will keep your borrowing history if you want it to. I can go back and look at what I’ve read."

Walker said he is honored to be in his position.

"I consider it a sacred responsibility to be quite honest. I don’t take it lightly at all. I take it very seriously," Walker said.

"It’s not like a job to me. It’s who I am. It’s how I spend my time and I am very fortunate that I get to it with something that I care a lot about."

