Gina Lopez-Ferguson, a member of the Colorado State University Pueblo community since 2007, was presented with the 2020 Southwest Region Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award during the Aug. 28 Alpha Delta Kappa All Regions Virtual Conference.

Lopez-Ferguson, who received a similar accolade during the state-level virtual conference earlier this year, represented Colorado against nominees from Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, California and Hawaii.

Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization of women educators dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding.

The Excellence in Education award recognizes members for outstanding contributions to education. To be eligible, nominees must be actively engaged in the education profession; be under contract in teaching, administration, or some specialized field of education; and exhibit professional dedication, knowledge and skills.

Lopez-Ferguson’s mother, Mary Ellen Lopez, a retired Pueblo School District 60 teacher and 48-year charter member of Alpha Iota, Alpha Delta Kappa, submitted her nomination with unanimous endorsement from local chapter members.

Offering support for the nomination were Michael Manos, former executive director of CSUP TRIO programs and director of The Educational Opportunity Center; and Derek Lopez, director of Hispanic Serving Institution Initiatives at CSUP.

"Gina’s award represents her professional accomplishments and contributions in the field of education, spanning 19 years of diverse professional experience in the areas of residential life, student life, academic success, college access, and the nonprofit sector," Mary Ellen Lopez explained.

Lopez-Ferguson began her career with the CSUP First-Year Program and University Studies 101 before serving for four years as director of TRIO youth programs Upward Bound and Educational Talent.

In her current position, she maintains directorship of these two programs while serving as executive director of TRIO programs: a position that requires her to oversee the directors of the Educational Opportunity Center, Student Supportive Services and Veterans Upward Bound.

Lopez-Ferguson graduated from Colorado College with a degree in anthropology and received a Master of Education from the University of Kansas.

She and her husband Andrew have been married for 16 years and have two sons, Gabriel, 9, and AJ, 14.

