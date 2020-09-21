A 55-year-old Pueblo man is facing charges in connection with an alcohol-related two-vehicle accident Saturday evening.

Around 8:44 p.m., Pueblo Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Lehigh Avenue on a report of an accident, with the driver of one of the vehicles trapped under the dashboard.

The investigation revealed that Irvin Valdez was traveling north on the boulevard in a red Buick when he turned left in front of a southbound white 15-passenger van.

Both vehicles came to rest on the sidewalk, on the southwest corner of the intersection. None of the occupants in the van were injured.

After being medically cleared at a local hospital, Valdez was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and failed to yield the right of way.

More mailbox mischief

A Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 800 block of Clarion Drive in Pueblo West Saturday on a report that three damaged mailboxes were found on the side of the street.

The mailboxes belong to residents of an apartment complex.

Auto theft

A deputy responding to South Byrd Drive in Pueblo West on a report of a stolen orange Chevy HHR Sunday discovered that the vehicle had been crashed into a fence and tree in that area.

The deputy notified the owner and then processed the scene for evidence.

The report did not list the value of the HHR.

Arrest

Andrew G. Fuentes, 41, of Outlook Boulevard, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree assault-serious injury.

Rodrigo Ruiz, 29, of Hollywood Drive, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree assault-serious injury.

Amber A. Winkenwerder, 32, of East Fifth Street, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Friday following an arrest for a protection order violation.

Timmy T. Davis, 46, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree burglary, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, identity theft, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and first-degree introduction of contraband (bail was set at $20,000.)

Kristen M. Vidana, 39, of Walnut Court, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Friday following an arrest on two failure to appear warrants.

Jason W. Belcher, 42, of Bronco Drive, was arrested Saturday on a no-bond felony warrant for attempted first degree murder.

Matthew Bernal, 27, of Lake Avenue, was arrested Saturday on a no-bond felony warrant for vehicular homicide-reckless manner.

Juanita Avila, 38, of Las Animas, was arrested Saturday on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree burglary.

Keith L. Quinn, 35, of Woodstock Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Saturday on two no-bond felony warrants for second-degree burglary.

Amber A. Sanchez, 39, of Lake Avenue, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of robbery and bias-motivated crime with bodily injury (bail was set at $50,000.)

Eugene J. Reyes, 32, of LaSalle Road, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of robbery and bias-motivated crime with bodily injury (bail was set at $50,000.)

Shannon N. Moreno, 49, of South Prairie Avenue, was arrested Saturday on a felony warrant for crimes against at-risk (bail was set at $10,000.)

Samuel F. Jaramillo, 32, of Ruppel Street, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Sunday following his arrest on suspicion of second-degree assault and on a no-bond warrant for menacing.

Manuel R. Nevarrez, 22, of Constitution Road, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of aggravated robbery (bail was set at $25,000.)

Richard D. Dpugh, 44, of White Dove Court, was arrested Sunday on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft: more than $15,000.

Nevin M. Sisneros, 46, of Constitution Road, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Sunday following an arrest for a failure to appear warrant.

Obie W. Apodaca-Carlson, 25, of East Fifth Street, was arrested Sunday on a no-bond felony warrant for first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft: more than $15,000.

Ella S. Fountain, 22, of Boone, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Sunday following an arrest on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Christopher J. Fernandez, 25, of Radcliff Lane, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, special offender, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Amber C. Cortez, 34, of West 29th Street, was arrested Monday on a no-bond parole violation warrant and placed on a parole hold.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.