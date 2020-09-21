School: Park View Elementary

Subjects/Grade: K-5 Physical Education

Education: Bachelor of Science (exercise science) from Colorado State University Pueblo; master’s degree in athletic administration from University of Northern Colorado.

From Justin Provosel: "It wasn’t until after high school that I became healthy. While in college, I realized how much more enjoyable life was when I made healthy choices. This led to me becoming a physical education teacher.

"Hopefully, I can inspire students to make life an adventure, by first making healthy choices."

From colleague Carolyn Danielson: "Park View has had some excellent physical education teachers in the last 20 years: ’Coach’ Novosel is one of those teachers. No matter what the task or activity, he is always ready to participate as part of a team, or willing to lead the team.

"Our scholars have been fortunate to have new experiences in gym class, as well as observe coach while he is teaching, using Systematic Instruction in Phonological Awareness, Phonics, and Sight Words materials with skill and ease.

"Since he is also teaching Second Step (a program rooted in social-emotional learning that helps transform schools into supportive, successful learning environments) to all grades, students watch him model daily social and emotional skills that increase their ability to interact in positive ways with peers and staff.

"He willingly runs small groups of solution teams for our No Bully program, too. Being on a committee or any group with Justin means all ideas will be shared, the task will be well-organized, and the event will run as smoothly as possible.

"A shoutout to 'Coach’ Novosel in all his roles at Park View that benefit our scholars and our entire staff."

From Principal Floyd Gallegos: "Justin has been instrumental in many of our initiatives, and steps up to the plate at whatever capacity is necessary for our school. ’Coach’ has a passion for our scholars and reaches out to outside agencies to either bring their programs to our school or have our scholars attend their programs.

"He embodies the persona of building a strong body and sound mind through his physical education curriculum and is a great asset to our Park View team. He has attended our No Excuses University leadership training and exhibits great skills as a leader."

