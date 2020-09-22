Parkview Mobile nurses to offer drive-thru flu shots

The Parkview Mobile Nurses will be offering drive-thru flu shots from 7 to 9 a.m. Oct. 6 and 13 at the Parkview Pueblo West ER, 899 E. Industrial Blvd.

The shots are available for those 3 and older. All participants are asked to wear a short-sleeve shirt, for ease of administering the flu shot, and a mask. The nurses likewise will be masked.

"This is the safest way of receiving a flu shot," said Racheal Morris, a spokeswoman for Parkview.

Flu shots are $30 per person, with cash, check and credit card accepted. Those with Medicare Part B will receive a shot at no cost.

Presentation on new D60 high schools

From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, MOA Architecture and HGF Architects will host the fourth and final virtual community forum on the design of the new Centennial and East high schools.

The architect will present current site layouts, exterior design imagery, and interior design ideas, with opportunity for stakeholders to submit virtual feedback.

"This is an exciting time for Pueblo School District 60 and we invite you to view the progress and share your thoughts," said Jack Mousseau of MOA Architecture.

The forum will be livestreamed at vimeo.com/445372790.