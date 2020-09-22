Will Dammann was looking for an extracurricular activity that would allow him to be active and make friends.

Prior to his freshman year at Pueblo West High School, Dammann decided to play tennis.

"I’ve never really played a sport before, but I thought, ‘Why not try something new in high school?’" Dammann said. "Three years later, I’m really happy with the decision. I’ve made friends and progressed as a player."

Tennis has made a huge difference in his life.

Dammann said that above all, tennis has enriched his social life the most.

"I met new people," he said. "I’ve met a lot of people who could probably be lifelong friends."

Dammann and his teammate Christian Kruger are the No. 4 double team on the Cyclones boys tennis team.

The duo are undefeated against regional opponents heading into today’s regional tournament.

Dammann suffered an injury his sophomore year, and said he’s proud of how far he’s come since.

"I’m really proud of my achievements this year and what I was able to overcome," he said. "It wasn’t just that my skill improved, I’ve also overcome my injury."

Dammann broke his elbow and missed four weeks of tennis last year.

While he was saddened to miss most of the year, the time off made him hungrier to improve his game.

"I realized what I needed to work on," he said. "I really wanted to make varsity. I really wanted to compete. I realized the time I have here playing tennis is special and I need to make the most of it."

Part of making the most of his time left would be to play well at regionals and qualify for state.

He said the accomplishment would mean a lot considering how far he’s come.

"It would mean a lot to me especially with only two years left," he said. "To make state in any sport is a pretty great accomplishment regardless of where you are."

Dammann said that part of what has helped him improve as a tennis player is being his own biggest critic.

While his teammates and coaches push him, Dammann said he pushes himself even harder.

"I think something that makes me a better person and a better player is that I’m probably the hardest person on myself compared to other people," he said. "My family and friends and coaches push me hard, but I think overall I push myself the hardest."

Kruger, his partner, also provides him with positive reinforcement.

Kruger’s positivity and experience has also helped Dammann. The duo’s chemistry is evident in the team’s record and No. 1 seed in the regional tournament.

"Christian (Kruger) has always been a leader for me," he said. "He’s always showing me that you just have to keep fighting, no matter what. You just have to take the match one point at a time and not think about anything else."

His coaches, Nathan Mutz and Greg Kemmet have helped as well.

Dammann said his serves and consistency have improved greatly since he first took the courts a little over two years ago.

"They’ve really helped me bring up my serve," he said. "They’ve helped add variety to my serve as well as accuracy."

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14