League of Women Voters to host online ballot initiatives tutorial Thursday

The League of Women Voters will host a free online tutorial to explain the state and local ballot initiatives at 6 p.m. Thursday on its Facebook page. The explanation will include pro and con arguments for each issue. Donations are appreciated but not required.

The LWV is a 100-year-old non-partisan voter education organization. It does not support, endorse, or oppose candidates. However, it studies issues and takes positions on issues when it deems appropriate.

Women and men over 18 may join with nominal dues for full membership rights.