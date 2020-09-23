"Bikes, Band and Big Screen" is set to offers some family fun from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Lovell Park, 340 E. Hahns Peak Ct.

The Pueblo West Metro district is sponsoring the entertaining evening for those who sign up online. Attendance is limited by social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The evening kicks off at 5:15 p.m. for an all-abilities bike ride around the Pueblo West park on a safe-connections trail. The live oldies band "Rolling River" is set to perform from 6 to 7 p.m. and the new version of the movie "Lion King" will follow.

Manny’s Mexican Food truck will be on site so families can purchase dinner.

"We wanted to create a family friendly night while practicing social distancing guidelines," said Sara Vaas, director of community and neighborhood development. "This is a great opportunity for Pueblo West to enjoy our trails, live music and a movie."

Thanks to sponsorship of Pueblo West Kwik Stop, all of the activities are provided at no cost to the community. Families are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs for the movie.

Residents can register online at pueblowestmetro.com to receive tickets.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at https://twitter.com/tracywumps.