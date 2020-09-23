Despite efforts to fix a water main break at the historic Pueblo County Courthouse over the weekend, workers soon found that it was a larger task than anticipated and the building will remain closed until Monday.

"They had to repair the main line all the way from the road on Court Street all the way into the courthouse," Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz said Wednesday.

The courthouse also faces some heaving of the foundation as well as damage and cracks on the west side of the courthouse in the interior of the building.

Tanis Manseau, the county’s public works director, said the initial issue the building was experiencing was low water pressure.

He said his staff, the Pueblo Board of Waterworks and a local contractor worked to identify the problem.

"As we were trying to shut the water off, the main valve failed us. The line and the valve is 50, 60, 70 years old the best we can tell," Manseau said.

"The culprit was a very significant hole in the pipeline very close to the building itself."

Manseau said the building does not face any serious structural issues.

"We will be addressing that as we put everything back together. Right now the water line is completely in place. We’ve coordinated it to sanitize. The health department has taken a sample in order to determine if we are bacteria free," Manseau said.

"I am seriously hoping that today we will get the order that we can go forward to a pressure test and bring the water back online."

Manseau said the courthouse has to be closed until everything can get back into place.

The building has been closed since Sept. 17.

"We are certainly dealing with a lot right now. The main issue that caused us to shut down the courthouse for a number of days is the fact that we have no running water in the building right now," Ortiz said.

The line has been repaired and pressure test are set to be completed this week. Workers still need to fix sidewalks and a small portion of Court Street where the main valve is located.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but we do need to keep the courthouse closed until we have running water and have some of these structural issues resolved," Ortiz said.

"We anticipate and we are planning to open first thing on Monday morning. We are doing everything that we can to communicate with folks that do have appointments with motor vehicle, that they are able to get rescheduled and get pushed ahead in line."

Ortiz said people with appointments with the DMV will be receiving contact from the office.

On Wednesday several people — some showing a lot of frustration — were being sent away because the building was closed.

As Ortiz spoke to the Pueblo Chieftain Wednesday a man driving by interrupted the interview .

Ortiz was in the middle of saying, -- "I just want to stress to the public that we’re doing the best we can and we are doing everything we can to improve from the feedback we are receiving." -- when the man screamed at him.

"Go back to work. Go open up the city," the man said.

"As you can hear there is a lot of frustration. Everything we do is governed by public health order set forth by the state," Ortiz said.

"We have to really follow those guidelines very closely. We don’t want to jeopardize any state or federal funding we receive as a government."

Ortiz said the water main break just added to complications coming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county has been doing most of its business with the public by appointment only.

Most people are dealing with the DMV, Ortiz said.

"We are trying to manage groups and the flow of traffic through appointments," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said he can assure that throughout the pandemic, local law enforcement will be flexible and understanding that there are a lot of expired vehicle tags throughout the county.

"We’ve spoke to local law enforcement, sheriff, chief of police and their folks have the understanding and knowing obviously that there are some things prohibiting people from getting those tags updated immediately," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said every county office has been effected by the pandemic and has had to be adjusted. He said the county is striving to gain new technology to help along the way.

"Our staff has done a good job in trying to follow that public health order the very best that we can and we are getting better in terms of finding a balance to continue serving the public," Ortiz said.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.