As soon as Preston Allen could walk, he had a golf club in his hand.

Now a freshman on the Pueblo West High School boys golf team, Allen is putting a lifetime of experience to good use.

Allen is part of the South-Central League champion Cyclones golf team -- a team that has aspirations for a state title.

And Allen has played a much bigger role on the team than even he expected.

"I wanted to play good and I wanted to prove myself to the team that I could play on the varsity team," he said. "I put in a lot of practice and focus. I had to be dedicated and had to get out there and grind it out even after bad days. I just had to kind of bounce back."

Allen has proven himself thus far, finishing in the top-10 in nearly all of Pueblo West’s tournaments this season.

The freshman fired a 75 and finished third at the Hornet Invite earlier in September, and has consistently scored in the mid 70s throughout the season.

His performance at the Hornet Invite has been the highlight of his young high school career.

"That was my first top-three finish in high school," he said. "I just played really good."

To prepare for the high school season, Allen played and practiced with teammate Noah Wagner often.

He occasionally played with teammates Toby Salinas and Adam Whittlef as well as his family.

"This summer we played quite a bit," he said. "We would just go out all the time and get a tee time and play."

Allen also has an advantage in that his father, Jason, is a former professional.

The freshman golfer said he’s learned a lot from his dad, who has played PGA Tour events including two rounds at the US Open.

"He’s taught me a lot of things," Allen said. "He’s taught me course knowledge, rules and how to swing a club."

Most of all, Allen said, he’s taught him about reading the golf course.

His father has taught him how to approach certain shots depending on where on the course he’s at.

This, Allen said, has been key to his early success for Pueblo West.

"If you see certain shots, then you have a little more advantage than just going up and hitting," he said. "You can look at the course and say, if you have wind, you have to hit the ball to a certain place to have it land where you want it to."

Allen is quietly confident in himself.

Rather than talk, he lets his play do the talking for him.

"I don’t like to talk too much during a round," he said. "I'm just pretty focused."

Right now he’s focused on state and helping his team win its first team title.

Winning a state title as a freshman, Allen said, would set the tone for the next three years of his high school career.

"It would mean a lot .. just being there, it just feels so unreal that I’m already here in high school playing in a state tournament," he said. "If we win it … then that’d be even more exciting. I don’t even know what to think. It would just be really exciting."

