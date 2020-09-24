A return to in person learning, approved by the District 70 board last Tuesday, has elementary students back in classes this week, middle school students returning for an orientation day this week and Pueblo West High students returning to classrooms next week.

The cautions approach to in person learning has been prompted by coronavirus concerns amid the global pandemic. All Pueblo West elementary schools reopened Monday.

Middle school students are reporting for just one orientation day this week with eighth graders slated to receive that orientation today. At Pueblo West High School, students will resume in person learning starting Monday and Tuesday with staggered 2-1/2 hour orientation sessions, said Todd Seip, district public information officer.

Due to the size of the student body at Pueblo West High school, the schedule will then go into a "hybrid" mode during which students will have two-days of in person learning and two days of remote learning starting the week of Oct. 5, Seip said.

The district will continue to offer full time remote learning to families who do not want their children in a classroom. Those wishing to remain in remote learning must complete a Google form sent from their child’s school. Most students choosing remote learning will be assigned to specific "online" teachers, Seip explained.

To maintain a safer environment children should not go to school if they have cold or flue symptoms, custodians will clean classrooms and high-contact areas frequently each day, frequent hand washing is encouraged, physical distancing is encouraged at all times.

Masks are mandatory for students except preschool and kindergarten students who will be allowed to wear cap shields provided by the district. When weather permits, classes can be held outdoors.

Temperature screenings will be conducted before the students enter their school buildings.

"Students entering the building that exceed the temperature ceiling of 100.4 degrees will be moved to an area where they can be screened again. If symptoms mandate, students will be escorted to the health room and appropriate family will be contacted to come and pick up the student," Seip said.

Lunches will occur in a staggered format. Individual classes will be released one at a time at the elementary level. All schools will provide free lunches in multiple locations in the school and students will be spaced at a socially appropriate and staggered level.

"The District 70 COVID Response Team will continue to monitor staff and students for signs and symptoms of illness. When, or if, a positive case is reported, the team will work in conjunction with local and state health officials and will follow state health guidelines to safely isolate those possible exposures as quickly as possible," he explained.

