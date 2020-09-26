A century-and-a-half after it was erected, an indelible piece of Pueblo history was reintroduced to the community Friday.

The Goodnight Barn, the last remaining structure of noted pioneer and cattle rancher Charles Goodnight’s Rock Canyon Ranch, was revealed in all its renovated glory to a gallery of state and local officials and those, like Laurel Campbell, who relentlessly championed its revival.

Representing an investment in excess of $1 million, more than six years of fundraising and outreach, and a year of restoration work, the city-owned structure just off of Colorado Highway 96 now has a bright future as a living history site and potential museum, and venue for social gatherings, fundraisers and other community-enhancing activities.

Inside a structure that just a few years ago was in danger of collapse but is now fit as the proverbial fiddle, there was an air of celebration and a sense of accomplishment.

"This building isn’t going anywhere for a long time," said Campbell, the Goodnight Barn Historic Preservation Committee member credited with launching the restoration campaign more than six years ago. "And my heart has been here throughout."

Together with committee members Linda Crawford, Cynthia Robinson, Bob Campbell, Susan Adamich and Bill Zwick — the capital projects manager for the city of Pueblo — Campbell led the charge to secure the funds required to bring this part of Pueblo’s history back to life.

"Most of it was big foundation money," Campbell said. "Department of Local Affairs, State Historical Fund. But we also got a lot of local foundations involved, and received a lot of private donations."

In the eyes of Zwick, the culmination of years of discussion, research, outreach and physical labor was cause for celebration.

"Yee haw! That’s how it feels to see this back in its original state," offered Zwick with a smile. "This is so exciting. It really represents what we’ve been working on for the last 10 years, straight."

Long cited as the one of the most unique examples of the vernacular architecture of open range cattle ranching in Southeastern Colorado, the Goodnight Barn was built from local materials: Dakota Formation sandstone bricks and hand-hewn pine beams.

Charles Goodnight incorporated distinctive decorative elements such as arched hay doors, not common for barns in the area at that time.

The Rock Canyon Ranch served as the northern headquarters of the Goodnight-Loving cattle trail that extended from Texas to Colorado: a testament to its historical significance.

And thanks to a meticulous restoration effort spearheaded by HW Houston Construction of Pueblo, the final remnant from that ranch is back: its major features intact and overall sturdiness, and future, assured.

"It looks beautiful," was the assessment of Mayor Nick Gradisar. "I wasn’t out here to see it pre-restoration but from what they tell me, it was about to fall over.

"So I think this is fantastic: a good venue to have events in the future."

The Goodnight Barn is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information about the structure and its preservation committee, visit Goodnight Barn on Facebook or goodnightbarnpueblo.org.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.