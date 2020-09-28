WESTCLIFFE — A 1,000-foot fall caused the death of a 72-year-old Hartsel man who was climbing on the Crestone Needles in Custer County Friday.

The victim was identified as Jeffry Deardorff, according to Custer County Sheriff Shannon Byerly. Deardorff had sent a photograph to family from the summit of the Crestone Needles at 11 a.m. Friday.

The family reported Saturday that Deardorff was overdue.

"Telephone pings were unsuccessful in locating Mr. Deardorff," Byerly said.

Authorities located the hiker’s camp late Saturday, but there were signs he had not been there for many hours. On Sunday, Custer County Search and Rescue volunteers began looking for Deardorff with the help of a Flight for Life helicopter.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday, searchers spotted an individual at the base of Crestone Peaks near Cottonwood Lake.

"Personnel were able to reach the individual and confirmed the person had suffered fatal injuries in what appeared to be a significant fall. The body was evacuated by the helicopter and was later confirmed to be Deardorff," Byerly said.

"It is believed Deardorff was descending from the Crestone Peak summit when he fell approximately 1,000 feet to his death. There appears to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding this tragic event," Byerly said.

