Students in grades kindergarten through the fifth who want to keep their minds and bodies active on Fridays have a new option.

The Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's new Grow Wild Forest Club provides a safe outdoor learning community that combines unstructured nature play and child-driven exploration with supplementary standards-based lessons in science, math, language arts, and social studies.

According to program director Ashley Nestman, the benefits of the club include fresh air and open space; an opportunity to unplug from technology and connect with nature; hands-on learning; the opportunity to make new friends and develop empathy for nature and others; confidence building and independence; and improved physical fitness and mental well-being.

The "Sprouts Session," for children in kindergarten through the second grade, will be held Oct. 16 and 30, Nov. 13, and Dec. 4 and 18. The cost is $100.

Children in grades third through the fifth are invited to the "Seedlings Session" on Oct. 9 and 23, Nov. 6 and 20, and Dec. 11. The cost is likewise $100.

"The Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center will implement the same COVID-19 safety requirements (masks, social distancing, and outdoor education) that made our July 2020 summer camps successful and safe for all attendees and staff," Nestman said. "Your kids will want to be a part of this club."

To register, visit hikeandlearn.org/programs-and-events/category/growwildforestclub/

More information can be obtained by calling 549-2414.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow