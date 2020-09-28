A 38-year-old Pueblo man who reportedly stabbed his girlfriend and then started a fire in a home is in custody on a litany of charges.

Shortly before noon on Sunday, police responded to the 1000 block of West 13th Street on a report that Christopher Abeyta had stabbed his girlfriend several times before fleeing.

Abeyta ran into a vacant house in the 1100 block of West 14th Street and refused to exit. He also challenged officers to kill him.

"Officers began a dialogue and he agreed to exit the residence after he smoked a cigarette," said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega. "So a cigarette was provided to him."

The suspect’s demeanor soon changed and he threatened to burn down the house. After starting a fire, Abeyta quickly exited the residence after the flames caused an aerosol container to explode.

The fire was extinguished by the Pueblo Fire Department, with some smoke, fire and water damage to the back portion of the home.

Abeyta’s girlfriend sustained serious bodily injury after being stabbed several times. She was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition Monday.

Abeyta was arrested on possible charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first degree arson, possession of an incendiary device, crimes against at-risk adult, domestic violence and third-degree assault.

PSAS facilities manager arrest

Last week, John J. Garcia, 55, was arrested on a no-bond felony warrant for sexual assault/position of trust: victim over the age of 15. A facilities manager and longtime employee of Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences, Garcia was arrested at the Jones Avenue Campus.

The allegations that led to Garcia’s arrest, however, do not stem from any activity at the school or with a student(s), police said.

Per protocol, PSAS leadership made its school community aware of the arrest and the charge Garcia is facing.

Safe Street arrest

After appearing in the Safe Streets lineup Friday, fugitive Frankie Cifredo, 27, was captured Monday.

At a North Side motel, officers located both Cifredo and Kailyn Bradley, 21, who had both a misdemeanor warrant and a plastic bag containing 27 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Race and then a crash

A high-speed vehicle race down Northern Avenue was followed by one of the participants driving into a power pole.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, an officer saw two racers and attempted to stop them, but neither yielded. A short time later, another officer was dispatched to a single-car crash at Pueblo Boulevard and Vassar Avenue.

One of the vehicles that had been racing went off the road and collided with a power pole. Although the driver escaped serious injury, Alize L. Matamoros, 20, is facing charges of driving under the influence, exhibition of speed and reckless driving.

At-fault driver leaves accident scene

Saturday evening, officers and firefighters responded to Thatcher and Linda Vista avenues on a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries that closed a portion of Thatcher.

One party was transported by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another party was taken for treatment by private vehicle.

Although the driver of the at-fault vehicle left the scene on foot, police identified him as Scott Cler, 59. Charges resulting from the accident have been forwarded to the district attorney, police said.

COVID no barrier to arrest

Early Saturday, an officer responded to Yorkshire Road on report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, he saw a male in a red pickup with no plates, but a sign in the back window that read "No plates due to COVID-19."

As the officer approached, the occupant appeared to be doing something with his right hand. He ordered the man to show his hands "and he put his left hand out of the window but kept doing something with his right hand," noted Watch IV Capt. Tom Rummel.

The officer drew his gun and again ordered the suspect to show his hands. This time, he complied, and was taken out of the truck and into custody.

Gabriel Ramirez, 35, was wanted on warrants of a felony and misdemeanor nature.

"He had been trying to conceal suspected narcotics, which is what he was doing with his right hand," Rummel added. "He has a restraining order prohibiting him from possessing them."

That order also prohibits the possession of weapons, and Ramirez was found with two knives.

Fugitive arrest

Alert police work led to the arrest of Raymond Montoya, 50, wanted on a nationwide extradition, no-bond, felony warrant out of the Department of Correction’s Fugitive Extradition Unit.

Early Saturday, an officer on patrol at the Val-U-Stay on North Hudson Avenue when he saw a male acting suspiciously near an SUV. The officer ran the plate and it came back stolen, leading to the contact with Montoya.

Inside the vehicle, the officer located suspected heroin and methamphetamine.

