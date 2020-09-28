Darren Kochis of the local 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office recently was honored by being selected as the investigator of the year for the state by the Colorado District Attorney’s Council.

"This is a very prestigious award as Darren (Kochis) was competing wiht investigators from all the DA offices in the state," said District Attorney Jeff Chostner, who nominated Kochis for the award. "I think he was selected primarily for his superb work on two high-visibility, political cases coming out of El Paso County."

Kochis is the deputy chief investigator at the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and started in his role in 2017. He was initially hired as a line investigator before being made deputy chief investigator later on.

Prior to joining the DA’s office, Kochis had experience in law enforcement since 2006 in various jurisdictions, having served most recently from 2011 through 2017 as an officer with the Pueblo Police Department.

Chostner said that since hiring Kochis, he has exceeded all expectations.

"He is a team player of the first order and has been a force-multiplier for our office," Chostner said. "Darren hit the ground running, given his 10 years of experience in other law enforcement agencies. He has really proven his worth in this past year."

Kochis has been involved in a number of prolific cases, Chostner said.

One the district attorney highlighted was a child abuse case in which the defendant was convicted on 16 charges and received a prison sentence of 192 years.

Another case also involved child abuse and murder, and a plea obtained in that case resulted in the defendant being sentenced to 48 years in prison.

And another case Chostner highlighted was a defendant being convicted of first-degree assault and receiving a 20-year prison sentence.

Chostner also highlighted two high-profile, politically sensitive cases referred to the DA’s office out of El Paso County that Kochis served as lead investigator on that led to successful outcomes.

"Darren Kochis is exactly the type of investigator any DA office would want," Chostner said. "Professionally superb, personally committed, dedicated to the community and a great role model for law enforcement in general and a district attorney’s office in particular."

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow