Colorado Simmental Association (CSA) offers three opportunities to ag youth, with the application deadline nearing. They are:

– YOUTH HERD BUILDER GRANT - CSA offers financial assistance to youth purchasing SimGenetics females.

– YOUTH EDUCATION GRANT - CSA offers a financial boost for educational options including trade school, junior college, university, or ag-related short-courses.

– COUNTY FAIR SIMGENETICS - CSA offers customized awards created for winners of the overall grand champion honors earned in market, breeding or open show divisions at your county fair in Colorado.

All three programs are open to Colorado Junior Simmental members, plus all 4-H and FFA members in Colorado. Application forms are due each Oct. 1. Details are posted on https://coloradosimmental.com/juniors.html.