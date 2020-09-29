The city of Pueblo will keep the remaining balance of its COVID-19 Emergency Loan and Grant Fund in reserves in case it is needed between now and the end of the year.

Council members on Monday unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to extend the deadline for receiving and approving COVID-19 emergency project grants beyond Thursday, when it was set to expire, to Dec. 30.

In April, the COVID-19 Emergency Project was established and was funded with $5 million from the city’s half-cent sales tax fund. The project made available grants and loans to local businesses that had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, there have been 240 grants and loans given out totaling $3.4 million out of the fund, according to Mayor Nick Gradisar.

That means there is still $1.6 million remaining in the fund.

Gradisar said that while the fund is not currently open and there are no plans to open it up right now, the city wanted the flexibility to keep the $1.6 million in money on hand through the end of the year in case something unforeseen happens in the community and the city believes providing this funding for small businesses is necessary.

When asked, Gradisar said if there’s a feeling from council that the grants should be opened back up again he’d be willing to entertain that idea.

Pueblo City Council unanimously approved the $5 million COVID-19 Emergency Loan and Grant Fund on April 13, with the request for applications made available online a few days later.

The half-cent sales tax fund is used for primary job creation in the city, and the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation partnered with the city on this plan to help small businesses weather the storm the pandemic caused financially.

Loans from the emergency fund were eligible to be made for up to $100,000 for qualifying businesses. Grants were limited to $20,000.

Any of the funds were eligible to be used only for capital costs that directly related to the ability of a business to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were provided to help with capital needs that are not covered by other federal or state programs established as a result of the crisis.

Applications have been approved through the mayor’s office.

Pursuant to an executive order made by Gov. Jared Polis in May and the subsequent creation of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the city may apply for reimbursement of funds made available for grants under the COVID-19 emergency project. Coronavirus Relief Fund reimbursements apply to eligible expenses incurred through Dec. 30.

