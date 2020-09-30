Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar is encouraging restaurants and bars, as well as citizens, to take advantage of the typically beautiful fall weather Pueblo gets and dine outside however long into the year it is practical.

Gradisar has launched a campaign called "Yes! Pueblo is Open for Patio Dining" to boost revenue for restaurants and bars amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and allow for safe dining outdoors.

"There’s a reason Pueblo is called the Banana Belt. When snow buries Denver, Pueblo will be open," Gradisar said in a statement about the initiative. "We want our restaurant industry to extend dining outside as long as possible."

Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis sent a letter to mayors in the state asking them to work with local businesses to create safe outdoor spaces through fall and the winter.

Under the program the city has launched, items will be purchased so restaurants and bars can offer warm and covered dining options to customers. Those items will include tables and chairs, propane heaters, outside canopies and lights.

While dining establishments are permitted to have limited capacity indoors, allowing for outside dining makes it possible to increase capacity and thus add more revenue.

Some Pueblo County restaurants have already taken advantage of setting up outdoor dining, and the city of Pueblo will continue to fast-track temporary permits for businesses that want to expand and provide such an option, according to the city.

The "Yes! Pueblo is Open for Patio Dining" initiative is being funded via the federal CARES Act grant awarded to the city. The city of Pueblo received $5.5 million in funds from that grant.

Restaurants and bars are being encouraged to apply early.

More information can be found by visiting www.pueblo.us, emailing outdoordining@pueblo.us, or calling 719-584-7229.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.