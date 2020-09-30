Vance Crocker, vice president of Black Hills Energy‘s Electric and Gas utilities in Colorado, will serve as the United Way of Pueblo’s campaign chair.

"I am so proud to serve as your 2020 campaign chair and it gives me great pleasure to be here amongst all these inspiring people doing positive things in our community," Crocker said.

"Our theme for this year’s campaign is Stronger United. I am a believer in our future, I am a believer in the work United Way of Pueblo County is doing and I know we are stronger together."

United Way of Pueblo County annually brings the community together to share in the excitement of kicking off the organization’s fundraising campaign and encourages the camaraderie of participating companies and individuals in attendance and the community at-large.

The 98th Annual Campaign Kickoff was held Wednesday evening as a revised hybrid event with a small VIP in-person component held at the Pueblo Convention Center and majority of attendees accessing the event via livestream.

Crocker has served as a board member of United Way of Pueblo County since 2018.

"We could not be more excited to work with Vance in this new capacity to make a difference in the lives of so many," said Shanna Farmer, United Way president/CEO.

"I am thankful for his leadership and willingness to serve this year, a year that is certain to be full of both challenges and great opportunity."

The event also included a short comedy bit by Craig Eliot Cisney broadcasting from Brues Alehouse and a fundraising drive aimed at benefiting the organization’s Cornerstone Program to offset costs of operational support services.

Crocker said his commitment and passion for the United Way goes back many years.

He said he grew up in a family where giving of its time and money to its church and community was a key value.

"So, giving back was ingrained in my DNA and that continues with my family today," Crocker said.

"Second, I started working for Black Hills Energy 30 years ago and our company and our employees have always been a strong supporter of United Way. So that was my first exposure to the United Way.

About 15 years ago when Crocker began serving on various United Way and non-profit boards, he said he had an opportunity to visit agencies that the United Way supported.

"I personally experienced what people in our communities were going through. It had a profound impact on me," Crocker said.

All contributions made to the 98th Annual Campaign Kickoff benefit the Cornerstone Partner Fund. All corporate donors and individuals of $1,000 or more will have exclusive access to the Cornerstone Partner Club that offers ongoing recognition throughout the year.

The kickoff was sponsored by Colorado State University-Pueblo, Collins Aerospace, the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Black Hills Energy, Blazer Electric Supply, GOAL High School, Parkview Medical Center, SRDA, and U.S. Bank.

A recording of the event can be viewed at www.pueblounitedway.org/kickoff.

