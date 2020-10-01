Winning is Mattie Eischen’s "thing."

The Pueblo West High School sophomore and softball standout has been a winner her whole life, and she enjoys the feeling of winning.

"I like to win," she said. "I like the feeling of winning and my girls getting a winning."

Eischen grew up competing with her family whether it was competitive rodeo, chess games or any other family event.

She began playing softball when she was two years old.

Her brother played baseball and got her into sports. The two even competed in rodeo together as kids.

"I grew up around the fields," she said. "I grew up sitting atht fields and watching my big brother play."

Eischen is one of the youngest starters on the Cyclones’ softball squad.

She played in 14 games last season, but has since elevated to the team’s every day first base player.

Each time she takes the field, Esichen uses her competitive drive to get better.

"I approach each game as an opportunity to be better and get more repetition," she said. "Last year, I was a freshman on varsity and I didn’t start. This year, my goal was to start as a sophomore."

Thus far, she’s flourished in her starting role.

Her defense at first is solid and at the plate she’s hitting .364 with eight runs batted in, two doubles and nine runs scored.

Eischen’s improved play has come from a result of her wanting to improve.

"I stayed at the cages more and I stayed after practice for hours letting coaches see me hit and just trying to get better," she said. "That’s what got me here."

Eischen is a confident player.

The sophomore describes herself as "a bit cocky." But that cockiness fuels her on the field.

"I like to be a little bit cocky on the field … just a little bit," she said. "That’s what keeps me going."

She also focuses mentally before each and every game.

Unlike many other athletes who listen to music or have pre game rituals, Eischen will visualize how the game is going to go during a completely silent ride to the ballpark.

"Usually on the way to the game, I sit in silence," she said. "I don’t like to listen to music. I like to sit in silence, get here, walk in silence and I just keep silent. A lot of people like to listen to music. I can’t. I have to have dead silence."

She thinks about her responsibilities on the field and what she needs to accomplish instead of pumping herself up with music.

She’ll visualize instances in the game and visualize how to accomplish executing in those scenarios.

"I’ll think about how to lay down a certain bunt or that I need to hit and be able to get on the ball and how to field," she said. "I play it all in my mind."

She learned how to stay mentally focused during her time competing in rodeo.

While her brother and her no longer compete in the rodeo with him in the Navy and her focused on softball, she still reflects on that time and uses her experiences there to improve as a softball player.

"Sometimes I go into the stables at two in the morning and I’ll ride one of my horses just to remember that feeling," she said. "Or, sometimes after a game, I don’t go directly into my house. I just go to the stables."

