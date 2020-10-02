Diane Mitsch Bush, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 3rd congressional district, will kick off a virtual tour of the district with a Pueblo stop Saturday.

In addition to remarks from Mitsch Bush, several of her Pueblo-based supporters will speak during the event.

Mitsch Bush is a former county commissioner and state representative. Her challenger is Republican Lauren Boebert.

The virtual tour stop begins at noon. To register, visit bit.ly/337rmvY.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow