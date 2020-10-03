This year will mark the 22nd Rake Up Pueblo event held by the Senior Resource Development Agency, and volunteers are needed.

The SRDA has been enabling older adults and people with disabilities with the opportunity and access to intergenerational programs and services that enhance the quality of life for the Southern Colorado community for 49 years.

"SRDA takes pride in being able to offer such a vast array of programs located in a single location," according to a press release. "This helps ensure our older adults a more holistic approach to staying active and remaining independent at home for as long as possible. Today, SRDA serves over 32,000 older adults annually."

Rake Up Pueblo is generally a single day event where the seniors of Southern Colorado who are not physically or financially able to rake their lawns or pay for yard care, can receive the services for free by volunteers.

Unlike in years past, the event will not be held on one specific date but instead will span over a 10-day period from November 12- 22.

Rake Up Pueblo helps over 120 households clean up their yards every year.

"So, the more volunteers the better!" the release said. "Volunteer teams are groups from schools, churches, neighborhoods, businesses, families, and much more."

With the coronavirus pandemic still affecting the nation, this year the SRDA is asking for smaller teams of 2-6 volunteers, noting larger groups can be split into smaller teams.

To sign yourself or a team up for the event, contact Shar Metcalfe at 719-553-3446 or email Karen Akin at sorensen@srda.org.

For more information about the SRDA visit www.srda.org.

