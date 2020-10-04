This November, property owners who reside within the expansive Pueblo County School District 70 will be asked to improve all schools by approving a $75 million bond that would see no new tax increase implemented.

Ballot measure 4A would raise funds for schools in Pueblo West, the Mesa and the Mountain Region without a tax increase, through the restructuring of bond debt already on the books.

If approved, the bond would provide more than $6 million for infection control and COVID 19-mitigation measures, and security camera system and intercom replacements and upgrades, at all schools.

This series will examine how the bond funds would be spent at each school.

PLEASANT VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL (built in 1965): $5.5 million (plus $3.7 million from a BEST Grant, with bond funds used for a match: for a total of $9.2 million)

Replace roof and gutters: The existing leaky roof would be replaced with a new, high-quality roof system that is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, with a long life span. A new gutter system would improve drainage, specifically to prevent water from flowing back to the front entrance of the school.

New heating/cooling system and new controls: High-efficiency heating/cooling systems would replace equipment that has reached the end of serviceable life, reducing maintenance and energy costs. New controls would be integrated into the district’s control system to optimize performance and provide a more comfortable environment and increased energy efficiency.

Replace ceilings: All lay-in ceiling tiles and ceiling grids would be replaced, facilitating the installation of the new heating/cooling systems and significantly improving aesthetics.

Upgrade electrical infrastructure: The building’s antiquated electrical distribution system would be upgraded, and additional outlets added to accommodate an increased demand due to modern teaching tools such as computers and tablets.

Fix drainage on east side: Exterior drainage issues on the northeast end of the building would be fixed by re-grading and, if needed, installing a new storm drain.

Upgrade select doors: Three sets of metal double doors and frames and one single metal door on the northwest end of the building that have become damaged would be replaced.

Fire door replacement. The fire doors at north and south hallways would be upgraded. This includes four sets of double doors that need to include magnetic fire release mechanisms.

Replace bleachers: The bleachers in the gym are dilapidated and not serviceable.

Replace tile on the south side: The aging floors in the south end of the building would be replaced with durable, low-maintenance, vinyl composite tile.

Relocate solar panels from roof to the ground.

With the nearly $4 million the already approved BEST Grant would provide, an extensive list of needs could be addressed with voter-approved bond funds.

"As a life long D70 alum — student, teacher, coach, administrator and parent — I am in support of 4A," said Pleasant View Principal Gene Padilla. "It is needed for the district to help make some must needed upgrades and improvements to our aging facilities.

"The district’s facilities staff has done a great job maintaining our facilities, but our equipment and infrastructure is old, at its life's end and needs replaced or upgraded. It will be wonderful to see these projects on each of the schools get completed.

"This initiative will especially benefit Pleasant View, as we have been awarded the BEST Grant: but this is contingent on the matching funds. Receiving this highly sought after grant has been a blessing: I would sure hate to leave it on the table."

Added D70 Superintendent Ed Smith, "In addition to the repairs provided by the BEST Grant – which is an amazing gift and an opportunity we simply cannot pass up – Pleasant View also would get new bleachers, which are so old parts don’t exist anymore.

"The roof is in horrible shape, with leaks in nearly all rooms. Water pours down the walls when it rains, and some teachers cover their desks in plastic at night so they aren’t damaged.

"There are doors which have rusted through due to drainage issues, and the electrical system is inadequate for the demand needed for student computer devices."

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow