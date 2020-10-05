FLORENCE —A 31-year-old medium-security inmate died at the Federal Bureau of Prisons Florence Correctional Complex Saturday.

Inmate Brett Zimmer was found unresponsive at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Federal Correctional Institution, according to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons public affairs office. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures and requested emergency medical services.

Although life-saving measures continued, Zimmer was subsequently pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

"There is no indication at this time that this death was related to COVID-19," according to the release. "No other inmates or staff were injured and at no time was the public in danger."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified and staff from that office will investigate the death.

Zimmer was serving a four-year sentence out of Utah for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He had been in custody at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution since Oct. 2, 2019.

The prison currently houses 1,215 male offenders and is among four prisons located at the complex.

