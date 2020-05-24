Brian P. Brooks from Pueblo named Acting Comptroller of the Currency.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- On May 21, 2020, Comptroller of the Currency Joseph M. Otting announced he would be stepping down from office May 29.

Pueblo native Brian P. Brooks will resume the position of Acting Comptroller as Otting steps down.

Three generations of the Brooks family are from Pueblo.

His mother, Dianne Brooks, spent most of her adult life teaching English. In Pueblo, she taught at Roncalli Middle School and Centennial and East high schools.

"My dad was even from Pueblo; we go back a long way," Ms. Brooks said. "I am a Central High School graduate, but I taught at East High. In fact, I taught when Brian went there."

Ms. Brooks said her son expressed an interest in working for the government at a young age.

"We went to Washington, D.C. when Brian was 10 years old," Dianne said. "Brian just fell in love with everything about Washington on that trip, and he never looked back."

Brooks added that his interest in government peaked when he attended a debate camp at University of Southern Colorado, now Colorado State University-Pueblo.

"When I was 13 years old and a freshman at East High, I met a guy (John Shosky) who was about 15 years older than me," Brooks said. "But he had gone to East and was teaching at that debate camp that summer.

"What his real job was, he was a speech writer in the Reagan White House. That guy, who is from an old Pueblo family, took an interest in me, and he got me my first summer job in Washington."

After capitalizing on the job opportunity provided to him, Brooks said he spent a great deal of time in Washington, D.C., working in the summers while he was still in high school on a defense-related issue.

"I just thought it was so cool," Brooks said. "I was a kid from a small town, and suddenly here I was in the nation’s capitol actually working on these issues. It was all made possible by a Pueblo guy who had made good, and got a job at the White House."

Brooks graduated from East High School in 1987, then attended Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., to earn a bachelor’s degree in government.

Brooks noted this was a time when he believed being from Pueblo was a disadvantage.

"When I went to college and everyone went to fancy private schools in New England and I didn’t, I thought it was a disadvantage," Brooks said. "But what I have learned later in my life, is that being from Pueblo is actually my superpower. It’s what made me hungry; it’s what made me feel supported; it’s let me know who I was and gave me a strong sense of identity. So I think it’s the best thing about my background, that I’m from (Pueblo)."

Ms. Brooks said her son received a lot of help from people within the Pueblo community, adding she believes connections made from this community often lead to opportunity elsewhere.

"I think more than if you were from a big city, I think being from a place like this you have a better chance to meet the kind of people who will help you," Ms. Brooks said.

Brooks added, "What I always felt was being in Pueblo, there is a community to support you in a way that does not exist if you grow up in a bigger city. I had all of these mentors, from a handful of teachers when I was in school, to the owner of the restaurant where I worked who became one of the most important people in my life who took an interest in me at a young age.

"In Pueblo, we all know each other, and we all support each other. There were a lot of people in Pueblo who changed my life, because it was a small town."

Once the opportunity of becoming Acting Comptroller of the Currency became a reality, both Brooks and his mother said there was a mix of emotion.

"You always want the best for your kids," Ms. Brooks said. "There were a lot of terrible times in history that people have lived through. You see a lot of movies and read a lot of books set in those times. But my life, up until this, nothing like this has happened.

"You think ‘Whoa, I don’t want anything to happen to anyone in my family.’ But you have to take advantage of your opportunities when you have them; that’s how the world works. I’m so glad that Brian got the opportunity to maybe make a big difference in the world."

And what does the Comptroller of the Currency do?

The office regulates, charters and oversees all national banks and thrift institutions, as well as the federally licensed branches and agencies of foreign banks in the U.S.

"When I agreed to do this job, no one knew we were going to be in the middle of this gigantic crisis," Brooks added. "I was talking about doing it back in December when we had 3.5% unemployment and running the national banking systems seemed like it would be a cool thing to do. I had thoughts about what I wanted to do with that, but I didn’t think we would be in the middle of a crisis.

"Now that we are in the middle of a crisis, it feels like a very different assignment. The job now is to make sure that a healthcare crisis does not become a full-on economic crisis. Which is rapidly looking like it could become.

"So we don’t get to choose our time, but I also feel this is a moment in history where I can make a big difference."

