Lilly Marie Raso, of La Junta, Colorado peacefully entered into rest May 25, 2020, at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colo.

She was born Sept. 17, 1965, in La Junta, Colo., to Manuel Raso and Mabel Vigil. Lilly was 54 years age.

Lilly is survived by her three children, daughter, Leela Tafoya, sons, Ron (Kristi) Raso, and Nico Raso, grandchildren, Santino, Raina, Elijah, Fernando, Lorenzo Jr, Emiliano, and Denashia, sister, Ruth Raso, brothers, Chris (Michelle) Raso, Manuel Raso, Bobby Tafoya, and her Godmother Betty Grasmick. She also had numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews that she cherished and loved her dearly.

Lilly was preceded in death by her mother, Mabel Raso, father Manuel Raso, stepmom, Leela Raso, sister, Marylou Aguilar, nephew, Christopher Raso and also a very dear friend Arturo Otero.

Lilly enjoyed working at the livestock barn and working in yards for many people around the valley.

Lilly was always full of life. She had a larger than life vibrant personality and would give anyone the shirt off her back. She was a good friend and had a contagious laugh that echoed the room. She wore her heart on her sleeve and loved her family with all of her heart. Lilly enjoyed cooking and having nieces/nephews including their friends over to eat, or just hang out.

Lilly enjoyed riding her scooter all over the valley with her son Nico, her favorite team was the Oakland Raiders and she loved the color Red. Lilly was always telling jokes to her friends and family to make them laugh, she enjoyed conversing with everyone she came across paths with at the store or on the street passing by. Lilly enjoyed spending time with all her family especially her grandkids they were her pride and joy. Lilly enjoyed calling everyone just to see what they were doing so she can keep tabs on everyone in her family. Lilly was always a fighter and very strong willed, she fought to the last breath & will always be remembered for how tough she was.

A celebration of Lilly's life will be held at a later date.

Online Condolences and Shared Memories can be made at johnsonromero.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lilly Marie Raso, visit the Tribute Store.