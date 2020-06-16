DEATHS
PUEBLO
June 13
Rodriguez: Anacleto "PeeWee" Rodriguez, 92. Romero.
June 12
Armijo: Anthony "Tony" Armijo. 73. Romero.
PUEBLO WEST
Spencer: John E. Spencer, Karen69, of Pueblo West, June 13. Montgomery & Steward.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
June 13
Rodriguez: Anacleto "PeeWee" Rodriguez, 92. Romero.
June 12
Armijo: Anthony "Tony" Armijo. 73. Romero.
PUEBLO WEST
Spencer: John E. Spencer, Karen69, of Pueblo West, June 13. Montgomery & Steward.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.