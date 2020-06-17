Darrel Dean Fenter, 77, of Las Animas passed away on June 7, 2020, at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas. He was born on May 29, 1943, in La Junta to Olin R. & Bessie (McFarland) Fenter.

Darrel attended school and graduated from La Junta High School. He was a volunteer Firefighter and Paramedic for many years. He also was the maintenance man at Casa Del Sol. He enjoyed fishing, sports, spending time with his family especially his granddaughters. He was a very loving and giving man. He was active in the Rocky Ford Nazarene Church.

He is survived by his wife, Annette of the La Junta home; son, Sean (Lisa) Fenter of California; granddaughters, Gabrielle and Marisa Fenter; brother, Ronnie (Linda) Fenter of La Junta; sister, Janice (Weldon) Allen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olin & Bessie Fenter.

A Celebration of Darrel’s life will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Holbrook Lake North of Swink with Pastor Paul Farrell of the Rocky Ford Nazarene Church officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.