Margaret Ann Meta "Midge" Cranson passed away at home with her children at her bedside, June 12, 2020, just days before her 95th birthday after suffering a massive stroke on June 9.

Margaret Ann was born June 30, 1925, to Albert and Otillia "Otie" Krueger in Burr, Otoe County, Neb., the third of four children. She married Walter N. Cranson, on Sept. 16, 1945, in Syracuse, Neb. Midge was preceded in death by Walt, her husband of almost 60 years, sons Garth and Danny, daughter Babette Tully and her husband Stephen, and grandchildren Lavender Cranson and Samuel Kniley. She is survived by her children: Gary (Sue), La Junta; Jan (LeRoy) Polkowske, La Jara; Nate (Kathy) La Junta; Annette (Jerry) Warsaw, Lima, NY; Greg (Addie), Paonia; and Randy, La Junta; 34 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, sister Junetta Copenhaver, Nebraska City, Neb., and numerous nieces and nephews.

In celebration of Midge’s life, a private family funeral will be held at 10 a.m., June 30, at the First Church of La Junta, 22nd and Raton. A future inurnment service is being planned.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Children’s Ministries, First Church, La Junta, or to Inspiration Field, La Junta.

The funeral service will be live streamed by La Junta First Church. To view the service on their YouTube video channel, go to the following and click the link below the picture.

Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.