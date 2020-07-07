July 25, 1975 – July 4, 2020

Donald Richard Marks, 44, passed away on July 4, 2020, at the Sangre de Cristo Hospice House in Pueblo. He was born on July 25, 1975, in Prescott, Ariz., to Don Baker & Eugenia Schench.

Donnie had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved animals, cooking, fishing, his art work and taking long walks with his best friend, M.J.

This family would like to thank all of the friends and neighbors for their friendship and support during his lengthy illness.

He is survived by his mother & step-father, Genie & Milan Brumit; brother, David (Bernie) Marks; sister, Jessie (Tim) Gearhart; nieces, Laney & Haylie; step-brother, Chad (Ratina) Brumit; aunt, Betty; cousins, Ron, Jr., Michelle and Belinda; his devoted dog and best friend, M.J.

As per Donnie’s request cremation has taken place and his ashes will be spread at his favorite places on his birthday.

