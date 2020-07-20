Ralph Marion Rogers, 76, passed away on July 15, 2020, at his Fowler home. He was born in Rocky Ford to Marion "Hap" D. & Irma (Bonham) Rogers and raised in Sugar City. He married his high school sweetheart, Janice Rein in Sugar City in 1961 and they shared 59 years together.

Ralph worked at the Sugar City Sugar Factory until it closed. He also worked at the Feed yards with his father for many years. He attended school in Sugar City.

He spent most of his feeding cattle and also was a carpenter as he and his wife built many homes in the Fowler and Manzanola area. He also was a fireman in Sugar City. He was a little league baseball coach and the world’s best grandpa.

He was confirmed and baptized at the Grace Lutheran Church in Sugar City. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran then later at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fowler and also served on the board at both churches.

He is survived by his wife, Janice of the Fowler home; children, Marvin Rogers of Pueblo West; Susie (Matthew) Flint of Las Alamos, N.M.; Kelli (Kurt) Tate of Manzanola; Bo Rogers of Santa Fe, N.M.; grandchildren, Colton Flint of Lakewood, Colo.; Shannan (David) Winchell of Los Alamos, NM; Brody Tate of Manzanola, Colo.; and Molly Tate of Manzanola; great-grandchildren, Magnolia and Everett Winchell both of Los Alamos, NM; sister, Betty Bruch of Sugar City; brothers, Lloyd Rogers of Sugar City and Charly Rogers of Hillsboro, Ala. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Floyd Rogers.

A Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Fowler Cemetery with Pastor Rick Miller of the Trinity Lutheran Church in La Junta officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sangre de Hospice direct or through the funeral home.

