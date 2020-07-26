Charles, (Charlie) Murray Barber, 80, departed this life on June 30, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 7, 2020, with full military honors and service by Pastor Rick Miller at the Fort Lyon Veterans National Cemetery, Las Animas, Colo.

Charles was born in La Junta, Colo., on March 31, 1940, to Ernest Barber and Alma (Murray) Barber Bemiss. Charles is survived by his wife, Loni Miller Barber of the home and his son, Charles Ray and daughters, Dannie and Alex McMichael of Bradley, Okla. Also surviving children include son, David Miller, Phoenix, son Christopher (Amy) Miller, Calhan, Colo., and son Jason (Weenonnah) Miller, Omaha, Neb. Grandchildren, Miya Miller-Phoenix, Kylee, Chris Jr., and Kaden Miller-Calhan, and Jay Miller-Omaha NE. Sister, Roberta (Orville) Melton, Limon, Colo. - Sister, Virginia White, Santa Rosa, Calif. - Brother, George (Sue) Bemiss, La Junta - Sister-in-law, Sandy Gerler Bemiss, La Junta, CO - Sister, Nancy (Jon) Vandiver, Calhan, CO.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his dad, Charles William (Bill) Bemiss, his brother, Robert (Bob) Bemiss and grandparents.

Charles spent 20 years from 1957 to 1976 in the United States Navy serving aboard the USS Coral Sea aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. He was stationed at many different locations throughout his career with the Navy. Charles worked at various jobs and locations after retiring from the Navy.

The family respectfully requests any memorials be made to the Fort Lyon National Cemetery, Las Animas CO at www.cem.va.gov.