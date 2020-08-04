April 21, 1970- July 27, 2020

A graveside service for Keith Dodson will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery in Las Animas, Colorado on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, with Pastor Gary Pritchard officiating. Services will be streamed live on Valley Memorial and Horber Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Keith Loyde Dodson passed away on July 27, 2020, in Parkston, South Dakota at the age of 50. He was born on April 21, 1970, in Garden City, Kan., to Kenneth and Donna (Gardner) Dodson.

Keith attended Riggins Flight Services in Madison, South Dakota where he obtained his Ag Applicator License in April 2020 and his Private Pilot License and Commercial Pilot License in May 2020. At the time of his passing he was working as an Ag Pilot at Central Ag in Corsica, South Dakota. Keith passed away doing something he had always dreamed of doing, flying over the fields.

Keith is remembered for his smile and as always being happy. He always looked for that one thing that was going to be "IT", the job that would bring him joy and make his hard work worthwhile. He had finally found that in being a spray pilot. The joy in his voice, and the videos that he sent his close friends and family proved this. He was so proud of his accomplishment and had talked about giving his family and friends a ride in the plane someday, and that was something they were all looking forward to.

Keith could make friends with just about anyone. He was thoughtful, considerate, and thought of others constantly, trying to better their lives in whatever way he could and wearing his heart on his sleeve. Keith always knew how to talk to people and make them feel good.

Not only was Keith happy and kind, but he could work. It did not matter what he was doing, if someone needed some help, he would find a way to get them what they needed, even when he was busy. Keith was a go getter too. Never sitting around waiting for someone to tell him what to do (or think), but always up cleaning the shop, organizing, preparing, doing whatever he could to keep going. He wasn’t one to sit still.

Like one of his favorite songs, Keith was the "lightening before the thunder", always one step ahead of everyone else.

Keith enjoyed expanding his knowledge by researching and reading everything.

Anything he thought was important and going to make a major influence in our world, he was on it. Everyone knew they could turn to Keith for advice, he would either have the answer or know where to find it, or an opinion to help you think a little differently.

Keith wore many hats in his lifetime - spray pilot, harvest crew leader, farmer, truck driver, Cornwell Tools dealer, owner of Anarchy Athletics, race car driver, flag football player in Iowa (called him Big Keith), owner of a carpet cleaning business, and Triple Digit Chrome, but his most important role in his life was that of being a husband, father, and grandfather, and had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Bella and Zoey.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Donna Dodson; wife, Trina Dodson; daughters, Bailey Cain and Kyla Dodson; grandchildren, Kellan and Kenna Cain; sister, Kendra (Stace) Davis; niece and nephew, Clay and Shelby Davis; stepson, Morgan Osborn; many cousins, aunts, and uncles; and a host of dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joshua Gardner Scholarship Fund in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colo., 81054.

