Refugio G. Robles, 63, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020, at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo. He was born on Feb. 18, 1957 in Estacion Morita, Chihuahua, Mexico, on Feb. 18, 1957, to Jesus & Elisa Galavis (Gonzales) Robles.

Refugio formed the band Los Traficantes del Norte where he was the lead singer for 40 years. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Esther of the family home; brother, Juan (Luz) Robles; sisters, Martha (Jose) Ramos, Maria Galavis and Guadalupe Robles; granddaughter, Adrianna Robles; great-granddaughters, Aviery & Genesis Robles; nieces and nephews, Luz Elisa, Alicia, Elisa, Perla, Hayle, Alma, Juan Pablo and Amado. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two sons, Miguel Armando Robles and Adrian Ezequiel Robles.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. both services will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in La Junta. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peacock Memorial Chapel.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.