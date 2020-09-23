Lora Jean Moore, 56, formerly Lora Groves, went to be with her Lord on Sept. 16, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis at her home in Westminster. She was born on July 30, 1964, in Rocky Ford, Colo., to Gilbert and Helen (Arnpriester) Groves.

Lora is survived by her husband, Monty Moore of the family home; daughter, Sapphira (Jonathan) Pearce; grandchildren, Graham and Summer Pearce; brothers, Russell (Michelle) Groves and Everitt (Kendi) Groves; sister, Colleen (Rick) La France; father and step-mother, Gilbert (Sheila) Groves. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Groves; grandparents, Jake (Esther) Arnpriester and Clarence (Irene) Groves; and cousins, Nathan and Willie Long.

A Graveside service will be held Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Olney Springs Cemetery with Pastor Rick Anderson officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis foundation at www.nationalmssociety.org directly or through the funeral home.

Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.