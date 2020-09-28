Mass of Christian Burial for Henry Melgosa will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colo. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery.

Henry Melgosa was born on Dec. 1, 1939, in Lamar, Colo., to Frank Paz and Eufracia (Sandoval) Melgosa. He passed away with family by his side in Garden City, Kan., on Sept. 22, 2020, at the age of 80.

On May 27, 1961, Henry married Mary Jo Gonzalez in Holly. He served in the Field Artillery in Ft. Sill, Okla. Henry later served with the local Army Reserves Fire Fighter Unit in Garden City. He worked for the Kansas State University Research Center as a Farmer Technician III until his retirement and received Classified Employee of the year in 2008.

Henry enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting with his sons, NASCAR, football, reading, and caring for his dogs.

Henry is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Melgosa, of the home; children, Dennis (Chris) Melgosa of Augusta, Ga., Catherine Melgosa of Garden City, Russell (Tina) Melgosa of Garden City; granddaughters, Alexis and Brianna Melgosa of Garden City; brother, Tony Melgosa, of Granada, Colo.; sisters, Jenny Rios of Hutchinson, Kan., Ramona Fernandez of Commerce City, Colo., Phyllis Silva of Lamar, and Rae Barrientez of Nebraska; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Paz and Eufracia Melgoza and grandparents, Seberiano Tello Sandoval and Urbana Lopez.

To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.